KEARNEY — Steve and Suzann Christensen of Kearney are “a little bit embarrassed” by being chosen as recipients of this year’s Kearney Hub Freedom Award in Religion. “Lots of people in Kearney do the same thing we do,” Steve said.
Members at Faith United Methodist Church, 1623 Central Ave., would disagree. Twenty of them wrote individual letters nominating the Christensens for this honor.
“They provide food for Vacation Bible School, Wednesday evening family program, funerals and mission projects,” Dayla Rhodus wrote.
“They have taken road trips to take people from the church who cannot drive to visit loved ones with health issues. They are there early on Sunday morning to make sure the church is ready when the rest of us arrive,” she said.
Morland Clark, another member, wrote, “They pick up a church member who has no car so she can attend services every Sunday.”
They give rides to church member Jon McBride, too, who can no longer drive after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He described them as “two selfless people who always help others before themselves. After a recent four-inch snow, when my wife was sick, they drove across town well after dark to scoop a path for our dogs.”
The Christensens came to Kearney 26 years ago from Omaha, where Steve was a territory manager for the John Day Company, a small agricultural wholesaler. A Minden native, he traveled various parts of the state for his job, so living in the center of Nebraska made sense and brought him closer to family.
Suzann spent 39 years as a school librarian in Plattsmouth, Hastings and, finally, at Horizon Middle School.
The Christensens joined Faith United Methodist soon after moving to Kearney.
“We came from a small congregation in Omaha. Faith was a good fit for us. In a smaller congregation, there are lots of opportunities, and getting involved is a good way to get to know people,” Steve said.
They became even more involved after retirement five years ago. Suzann is now the church secretary, and “she beautifully decorates her desk area. That is the first thing you see in the new church entrance,” member Barbara Clark wrote.
Steve now visits shut-ins.
“I’m a yakker. I try to visit each person every two or three months. People need to have a connection with the church,” he said.
They work together in those efforts, too.
If Suzann hears about an elderly person with a need, she asks Steve to handle it. “Suzann is my inspiration,” Steve said. “If someone is in need, she knows how to deal with that need.”
When Suzann noticed that church neighbors often needed flip-flops in the summer and socks in the winter, she organized a “clothesline” outside the church. Church members hang flip-flops, socks, mittens and stocking caps on an outside clothesline so they available free to the community.
In the winter, the Christensens salt and clear the sidewalks by the church. They assist with the weekly Kearney Jubilee Center dinners at the church in February. “They do this without fanfare,” another nominator wrote.
Rhodus wrote, “Last summer I had to put my cat of 14 years to sleep. Suzann drove my van to the vet’s office so I could hold my cat. When they picked me up, they noticed my yard needed mowing. The next thing I knew, I looked outside and they had mowed my yard for me.”
Suzann set up a computer with games for Barb Estes’ retired parents. When Estes’ mother had eye surgery that required her to keep her head down for several weeks, Suzann set up a TV on the floor for her.
Estes added, “Right before my dad’s death, Suzann offered to assist in writing his obituary. This was a task that Mom and I found very difficult to do alone. My dad died at home, and Steve and Suzann were there for us.”
The Christensens still check on Estes’ mother, now 92. They mow her lawn and clear snow off her driveway without being asked.
Church members Rick and Jacque Triplett said the Christensens helped a widowed friend who required nursing home care after a fall. Because her disabled son was in a care home outside id Kearney, the friend wanted to be in the same home, so the Christensens helped her move her belongings there and back.
“When she was recuperating, Steve organized a group to remove a large evergreen from against her home,” the Tripletts added.
Jeff Wulf, pastor at Faith United Methodist, said, “Suzann goes far beyond her job. She is a blessing.”
Members Linda and Norm Vinderslev echoed that: “Suzann often acts as the hands of Jesus.”
P. Ryan Findley is not a Faith member but he’s the pastor at three rural churches. He has been touched by the Christensens, too.
Suzann helps prepare his bulletins “and refuses to take a penny for her services. She adds extra work to her schedule so I can be the dad and husband my family needs,” Findley wrote. “If there is a set of Christians I would want to model my life after, it would be them.”