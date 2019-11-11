KEARNEY — When Steven Dahl was named the envoy (administrator) for the Salvation Army in Kearney late last June, he dove into his new job. Literally.
Just 13 days after the Salvation Army transferred him here from North Platte, the second major flood of 2019 roared in. He suddenly found himself overseeing 330 flooded-out hotel guests, 400 flooded-out families and much more.
“It’s always a learning curve the first year in any city, but add the flood … ” He paused. He grinned.
“The first year is always a discovery pattern.”
He hopes people will be generous this holiday season despite the assistance they gave after the floods. “Sometimes, there can be what we call ‘donor fatigue,’ so I hope that won’t hit us too hard,” he said.
Walmart partnership
New twists on traditional Salvation Army programs are on tap for this holiday season.
Saturday, Dahl stood outside Walmart, 5411 Second Ave., in his Salvation Army uniform to kick off a program in partnership with the multinational retailer. Inside Walmart, shoppers can get a list of suggested toys and purchase one for a child. They can drop the toys off at Walmart or at the Salvation Army at 1917 Central Ave. anytime before Dec. 20.
The toys will be delivered to children on Christmas morning as part of the Goodfellows campaign.
Online kettle campaign
Changes also are coming to The Christmas Kettle Campaign. Bell-ringing at the red kettles begins at 10 sites on Nov. 29, the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Dahl is asking volunteers to ring the bells rather than paid staff.
Individuals, church groups, nonprofit groups and others may register at www.registertoring.com. “Online scheduling will allow us to better track who’s where, and what we make at each site,” he said
“Every volunteer hour we can get saves us significant money we can use for other needs. This transition will allow us to invest more of every kettle back into individuals and families in need. It also will ensure that we will leave no kettle unmanned, maximizing each kettle’s potential,” he said.
Last year, the kettle drive brought in $55,000, or $10,000 more than the $45,000 goal. This year’s goal will be “similar,” he said. Numbers have not been finalized.
“We hope to meet and exceed that as well. The need is still there after all the events of the summer,” he said.
New this year are “counter kettles,” or small kettles that businesses can place on their counters. In addition, Kettle Pay, a digital giving process, is being instituted.
“You tap your phone, tap the kettle and donate any amount,” he said. “Many people want to give at the kettles, but many of us don’t carry cash anymore.”
As a thank you, the Salvation Army will offer the public coffee, snacks and live entertainment Dec. 5 at their headquarters, 1917 Central Ave., during Give Where You Live, the annual Kearney Area Community Foundation’s 24-hour fundraising campaign. “We just want to say ‘Hi’ and get to know everyone,” Dahl said.
‘Coming home’
For Dahl, 44, an Axtell native, arriving here has been like “coming home,” he said.
Dahl spent two weeks as the Salvation Army incident commander in Fremont after floods in March. He oversaw the feeding of 500 to 800 people three meals a day. But the Kearney flood affected Dahl differently. “I grew up here, so it had a personal aspect,” he said.
Born at Good Samaritan Hospital in 1975, Dahl grew up on his family’s farm in Axtell and helped run the farm. He also worked at a photography business. He married and had five children. He helped establish The Table Church, 522 W. 11th St. in Kearney.
One day, a friend told him about the Salvation Army. His life was transformed.
Dahl did a yearlong internship with the Salvation Army in Omaha, working with recovering drug addicts and homeless people. After two years of Salvation Army training in Chicago, he served three years in Lafayette, Ind., and one year in North Platte before landing in Kearney. He succeeded Major Normalene Daniels, who was transferred to Huntington, Ind.
Future dreams
Flood recovery continues at the Salvation Army, but Dahl has big dreams.
“If you’re not growing, you’re shrinking,” he said.
He would like to assist underprivileged children in areas of science, technology and math. He envisions children coming to the Salvation Army after school to do homework and work on computers with the assistance of volunteers, college interns and high school students.
The Salvation Army just launched a similar program in Lafayette, Ind., where Dahl worked for three years. “Part of breaking the ongoing cycle of poverty is educating kids about their potential,” he said.
He wants the Salvation Army here to do more than provide emergency social services.
“A lot of what we do is reactionary; we see an issue and we try to fix it,” he said. “I’d like to see us move toward a preventative and restorative model.”
