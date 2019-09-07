KEARNEY — In 2013, when Shanna Stofer got a call about a job at a new hospital opening in Kearney, she was intrigued.
Director of pharmacy at Lincoln Surgical Hospital at the time, Stofer said she was “hesitant and questioning, but I was intrigued, too. How exciting to open a new hospital! When I came out here, I was even more intrigued.”
The call came from Adrienne Olson, the Kearney Regional Medical Center chief nursing officer. She and Stofer knew each other professionally.
Stofer, KRMC’s chief ancillary officer, moved her family — including her husband and four children — to Kearney and started on Oct. 7, 2013, a few months before KRMC opened.
“It’s been an amazing five years,” Stofer said. “To overcome barrier after barrier and continue to be successful, to know we are doing great patient care in the city of Kearney is incredible. The hits kept coming, but we kept jumping right back up.”
She’s energized by the hospital’s rapid growth and the positive energy that circulates through the staff. “Is every day roses and butterflies? No. But I get up every day happy to come to work.”
