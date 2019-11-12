KEARNEY — Talmadge Street from Sixth Avenue to 10th Avenue is closed for the installation of storm sewer.
According to an announcement from the city of Kearney, the street is expected to re-open next week.
KEARNEY — Talmadge Street from Sixth Avenue to 10th Avenue is closed for the installation of storm sewer.
According to an announcement from the city of Kearney, the street is expected to re-open next week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.