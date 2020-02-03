KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for February include a pair of the city’s residential streets that are heavily traveled and streets without stop signs along most of its length in southwest Kearney.
February’s priority enforcement zones are:
- West Railroad Street — Central to 30th avenues;
- East 22nd Street — Avenue B to Avenue E; and
- Avenue E — 39th to 56th streets.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria. They include accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.