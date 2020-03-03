KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department’s priority enforcement zones for March includes the entire western leg of the city’s beltway from northwest Kearney to southwest Kearney. Also listed among priority enforcement areas for March are a section of U.S. Highway 30 in east-central Kearney and a scenic, heavily used residential artery in south-central Kearney.
Priority traffic enforcement areas for March are:
- 30th Avenue from 11th to 56th streets;
- East 25th Street from Central Avenue to Avenue N; and,
- Fifth Avenue from 11th to 18th streets.
Although officers may enforce any observed violations, they will be watching for traffic signal violations, speeding, failure to yield and other traffic violations.
The city of Kearney also reminds motorists the speed limit is 25 mph in all residential areas.
The priority traffic enforcement program has three objectives, according to a KPD press release:
- Educate citizens of lawful and safe driving habits through traditional and social media;
- Gain voluntary compliance from the public through aggressive enforcement of traffic laws; and,
- Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and roadways.
In determining where to target its priority enforcement zones, KPD considers a number of criteria, including accidents and causes, traffic congestion, public complaints, city complaints, manpower, calls for service load and officer/supervisor observations and recommendations.