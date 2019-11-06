KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department has announced its Priority Traffic Enforcement Areas for November. They are:

- West 39th Street and 20th Avenue (school crossing light)

- Avenue N from 39th to 56th streets

- West 24th Street and 30th Avenue

While officers may enforce any traffic laws, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation, improper wide turns and other observed traffic violations.

Priority Traffic Enforcement has three objectives: 1) Educate motorists about lawful and safe driving habits; 2) Gain voluntary compliance; and, 3) Reduce the number of vehicle collisions at high traffic volume intersections and on roadways.

The city of Kearney also would like to remind drivers the speed limit in all residential areas is 25 mph.

