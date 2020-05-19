KEARNEY — The city of Kearney and Straight-Line Striping have announced that certain trail crossings and a number of intersections will be remarked during the next several evenings.
The markings will be phased as to not impede traffic, according to a city of Kearney press release.
Citizens are urged to use caution when traveling through the intersections during these times.
The city’s Park and Recreation Department is repairing sections of the trail this summer that were washed out during the July 9 flood. Fixing the flood-damaged trail and bridge will cost $560,000.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reimbursing 75 percent of the costs for the trail and bridge repairs, while the state and city will split the remaining 25 percent.