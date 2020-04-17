KEARNEY — The Economic Development Council of Buffalo County, the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Hub are teaming up to implement an e-gift card incentive program for Buffalo County businesses called STIK - Stronger Together In Kearney.
“Now is the time for us to ‘STIK’ together behind our local business owners,” said KACC President/CEO Derek Rusher. “Together, as a community, we are stronger and can support our favorite local businesses at this time.”
COVID-19 has forced restaurants, bars, hotels and many other businesses to close with limited financial support or recourse. The three organizations have teamed up to assist local businesses during this difficult time.
The website — kearneycoc.org/staykearneyshop — will be a dedicated page for customers to support their favorite local businesses by purchasing e-gift cards that will provide these businesses with the revenue they need. E-gift cards will be delivered through email and can be printed or shown in mobile format for redemption.
To further assist the businesses, EDCBC will provide $100 to each business when $500 in e-gift cards are purchased. When the business reaches $1,000 in e-gift card sales, EDCBC will provide another $100. The maximum a business can receive is $200 and funding for STIK is limited to $10,000.
STIK is free for KACC member businesses to participate and only $50 for non-chamber member businesses. The EDCBC will invest $50 for non-chamber members that want to participate and those businesses can use that $50 toward a new chamber membership with KACC.
EDCBC President Darren Robinson said, “Kearney and Buffalo County have a rich history of everyone pitching in to support our business community. I’m thankful for the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce for coordinating this effort. I’m hopeful we can secure more funding as the program develops.”
The Kearney Hub will link their Buy Local Gift Card Program to the STIK e-Gift Card Incentive Program to make this an even better platform for area businesses, which can sign up for free at cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory.
“Businesses should fill in both forms with the chamber and with the Hub to maximize their reach with area consumers,” said Kearney Hub Publisher Shon Barenklau.
“Customers should buy their gift cards on the chamber’s website to help local businesses when they need the help the most,” Barenklau said.
To sign up for STIK, contact Megan at mberry@kearneycoc.org or Stacey at sjohnson@kearneycoc.org.