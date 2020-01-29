UPDATE, 5:17 p.m. - Fire is under control. The Red Cross has been called to the scene.
At this time no word on residents of the house.

GIBBON - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at Sun Valley Trailer Court in Gibbon.
At 4:23 p.m. Fire Chief Rick Brown reported the fire to the 911 communications center. The fire was fully engulfed at the trailer court on the south side of Gibbon.
Few details are known at this time.
