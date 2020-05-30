KEARNEY — Two students — one from Kearney Catholic and one from Sutherland high schools — will attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as Omaha World-Herald/Kearney Hub scholars this fall.
This year’s recipients of the scholarship are Kelsey Borowski and Bonnie Naughtin.
The OWH/Hub scholarship is one of the premier academic awards at UNK. It will provide room and board, tuition and fees, and books for the duration of the recipients’ collegiate careers at UNK.
Angela Hollman, director of the UNK Honors program, said there were 109 applicants for the OWH/Hub scholarship. Forty students were invited to campus for interviews, tours and lunch with UNK leaders.
“This scholarship fund was established years ago to support UNK students looking to become leaders in their career fields and in our communities,” said Kearney Hub Publisher/Editor Shon Barenklau. “We are proud to support these top-notch students year after year.”
The recipients are:
- Kelsey Borowski, daughter of Mike and Ranee Borowski, graduated from Kearney Catholic High School with a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 32 on her ACT and plans to major in elementary education. As the youngest child of four siblings with a large age gap between, she said she had the unique experience of becoming “Aunt Kelsey” at a young age. These experiences with her nephew and nieces fostered her passion for working with children, which has grown today, into her future career path. She has been an active volunteer providing service to the elementary school, Red Cross and her church. She has received many awards for both her scholarly abilities and fine arts performances during one-act competitions and as a member of the speech team. In her spare time, Kelsey was an active team member in four different sports.
- Bonita (Bonnie) Naughtin, daughter of Matthew and Tara Naughtin, graduated from Sutherland High School with a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 34 on her ACT and plans to major in biology, a choice stemming from a fascination with the field of medicine at a young age. She has been an active member of the All-State Chorus for four years and found particular joy in learning songs in other languages. This passion has carried forward in her choice to minor in Spanish while at UNK. Bonnie has participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including four different sports as well as musical activities. She was a state medalist in FBLA, which led to her participation in the national competition. She also received multiple accolades in speech and drama, reaching state qualifiers and receiving awards such as district outstanding actress and state outstanding performer.