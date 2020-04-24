KEARNEY — Kearney High School teacher Jeff Shield no longer is able to go into work at his office every day.
But he doesn’t spend his workday at home. Instead, you will find him working on a house in northwest Kearney from 8 to 4 every day.
KHS students started working on the structure at 4706 16th Ave. Place at the beginning of the school year, as they do every year for the construction technology class that Shield teaches.
The class covers “building a house from the ground up,” according to Shield. They start erecting walls in the basement once the foundation is set, they set the roof trusses, and they do nearly everything else in between, aside from the plumbing, electrical and HVAC work.
However, this year, the students aren’t able to put the finishing touches on the house with in-person classes canceled due to the pandemic. So, Shield is doing the rest of that work himself, which is a first in his 28 years of teaching the class. He estimates that the students had finished about 75 percent of the work.
“I can only think of one year in the past that I had to go in and spend any amount of extra time doing it,” he said. “And it wasn’t weeks like I’m doing now; it was just a week’s time. We were working and I just knew we were behind, so I just hopped in so I knew we would be able to complete on time.”
Of course, he still is keeping the students in the loop as to what is happening at the house. Even though the hands-on portion of the course is impossible, the students still are learning.
Shield will video himself doing a project, like installing kitchen backsplash, and then send it out to his class. Typically, he’ll accompany the video with a worksheet to fill out or an article to read.
Most of what is left to teach, and to do, is the finishing work.
“The students got to learn the majority of the curriculum, what I want them to know,” Shield said. “They’re just missing out on some of the final things, a little bit of tiling, setting countertops, going through, getting all those little dings and touch-ups that really finish up the house.”
This week, bricklayers were working on the stone accents on the front of the house. Next week, Shield will be working on the deck in the backyard.
In addition to the professional contractors, Shield has gotten help from his father and 23-year-old son, Spencer.
Shield and his father, Tom, a now-retired KHS math teacher, were working Wednesday on the basement window wells. Though the construction tech houses don’t have finished basements, all the framework is done. The downstairs, according to Shield, is where the students get to learn how to hang drywall and use mud and tape on the walls, and then upstairs professionals handle the mudding and taping.
While professionals do step in for some work, Shield said he lets the students take ownership of the project.
“I tell the kids at the beginning of the year that this is their project, not mine. It’s not for me to build, it’s for them to build and learn,” said Shield.
At the end of the year, the class hosts an open house. Shield says it’s an opportunity for the students to celebrate their year of hard work and show off the house to their parents, siblings, grandparents and friends.
This year, it’s likely the open house won’t happen.
“That’s one of the disappointing things with the whole coronavirus thing: The students aren’t going to be able to see the finished product,” Shield said.
Just like every year, though, the work the students have done has been remarkable.
KHS has a long history of building high-quality houses, as the program is now in its 45th year. Shield estimated there only may be about half a dozen other schools in the state that have a class like it.
While some schools tend to take on smaller projects, the 22-30 students in the class each year tackle a three-bedroom, ranch-style house with a full basement.
Shield picks out the floor plan every year, usually sticking with a house plan that has about 1,800 square feet upstairs.
This year’s house is 1,695 square feet, and it’s listed for $294,000.
Once the house is sold, the money goes into an activity fund, which pays for the materials and land for future houses.
Outside, dark gray siding is accented by professionally laid stone for eye-catching curb appeal. The inside has plenty of upscale touches, as well.
The bright white kitchen has wood flooring and a blue-gray tile backsplash. From the dining area beside it, the future owners will be able to look out to where the deck will be, once Shield finishes it next week.
Touches in the living room include a fireplace and a sliding barn door that leads to the laundry room. White balusters contrast the dark, natural top rail that sections off the stairs to the basement.
The contrast continues throughout the upstairs as dark hardware, like door handles and drawer pulls, accent the white doors for a slightly modern-farmhouse vibe.
This year’s craftsmanship is typical. For the past 28 years, Shield said, people always have been impressed with the high school students’ work.
“I’ve always had good reactions to our houses and the quality of product that we put out, and the fit and finish that the students can do,” he said. “They can’t believe that high school kids can do something like this.”
