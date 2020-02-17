KEARNEY — A fire Sunday afternoon north of Kearney burned more than 11 acres of grassland.
Around 1:45 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to an area near 92nd Street and Cherry Avenue. Boxes from an improperly covered fire ring started dry grass and cedar trees on fire, said KVFD Assistant Fire Chief Dave Krueger.
The fire got within 30 yards of a house before it was extinguished by firefighters, who also were able to stop the fire from getting into the shelterbelt of another residence.
The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called for mutual aid.
KVFD had four grass rigs, three tankers, an engine and a utility vehicle at the scene, while Gibbon brought three grass rigs and a tanker. More than 30 firefighters responded to the scene.
Damage estimates were unknown.