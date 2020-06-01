KEARNEY — About 75 people gathered at the Museum of Nebraska Art to kick off a marching protest calling for an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd.
It was the second such demonstration in Kearney during the weekend. It also followed another night of protests in Omaha where James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black protester, was shot and killed, and some at the Kearney protest also demanded “Justice for James.”
Marchers traveled from MONA to the intersection of Second Avenue and 25th Street, holding signs such as “Black Lives Matter.” Organizer Kevin Queen was careful to instruct the crowd not to block traffic and only cross the street when lights allowed it to do safely.
Queen said he was encouraged by the event’s turnout and by the number of people showing support by driving past and honking.
One woman in a minivan with “Black Lives Matter” written in window paint passed through the major intersection multiple times, honking each pass in support of the group.
Some even used their voice literally.
Jason Bennetts of Kearney called out several times during the march and the gathering at the front steps of the museum, shouting “Police the police,” “I can’t breathe,” and reading other messages from his phone.
The crowd featured a mix of ages and races coming together for the cause.
Hallie Snyder, a student studying art education in Kearney, said coming out to the event was “the least I can do.”
“I’m white but I’m standing here for my friends and my family, for George Floyd and James Scurlock and I want to do what I can,” Snyder said. “It’s not fair for them. It’s not fair for my future students. It’s not fair for the black youths growing up in America traumatized by what is continuing to happen.”
