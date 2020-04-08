KEARNEY - The Supermoon beamed brightly this morning of Kearney and central Nebraska
Clouds that rolled into the western sky around 6:45 this morning limited the time in south-central Nebraska for a good view of Tuesday night’s full moon. However, it still will appear to be full through Thursday morning.
This "supermoon" is the largest of the 2020 full moons, according to the NASA website, and most super by being slightly closer to Earth (about 0.1 percent) than the March full moon.
The term "supermoon" refers to a new or full moon that occurs within 90 percent of perigee, its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit.
In the Christian ecclesiastical calendar this is the Paschal Moon, the full moon from which the date of Easter is calculated. Generally, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the first full moon of spring.
However, this is one of the years when Western Christianity will celebrate Easter the first Sunday after the full moon, on April 12, while Eastern Christianity will celebrate it a week later.