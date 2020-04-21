KEARNEY — More materials arrived Tuesday at the university residence halls that will house quarantined and isolated COVID-19 patients.
But as preparations for those patients continued, the big question at the University of Nebraska at Kearney remained: When will the patients arrive?
“We’ve been ready for a couple of weeks, but I don’t know when they’ll be moving in,” said Todd Gottula, senior director of communications and marketing at UNK.
UNK’s twin eight-story Centennial Towers East and West residence halls have been readied for the patients and are among the 2,100 rooms the University of Nebraska agreed to provide to the state of Nebraska for patients of the pandemic. A total of 190 rooms in both CTW and CTE are prepared for patients, giving UNK a capacity of 380 rooms for patients.
As part of its preparations, UNK has emptied all but two residence halls and moved students who still live on campus to Antelope and Nester halls.
Gottula said there has been much speculation about when patients might be placed into the CTW and CTE halls reserved for them, but state officials are holding that information close to the vest.
Asked on Tuesday if he had an idea when the patients might arrive, a National Guardsman at UNK referred the question to Major Scott Ingalsbe, the head of public affairs for the Nebraska Guard. Ingalsbe referred the question to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the lead agency for the COVID-19 housing on NU campuses.
A spokesperson with DHHS was unable to provide details about plans for UNK, but the residence halls are a key element in Kearney’s housing plan for the coronavirus crisis.
Accommodations at the Younes Complex of motels in south Kearney are intended for physicians and other medical professionals along with law enforcement officers and first responders who may want to avoid exposing their families to the virus. Rather than going home they may go to a motel.
Local efforts also are focusing on assisting people in need of shelter because of economic hardships by enlisting the help of churches and local motels.
UNK’s contribution is providing housing for quarantined and self-isolated patients. DHHS has labeled the program NAP, which stands for the Nebraska Accommodation Project.
NAP already has rolled out at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The space is for individuals who are required to quarantine or isolate because of COVID-19. The NAP program is a joint collaboration between DHHS, the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska National Guard.
The goal of the NAP program is to offer temporary housing to Nebraskans who have been exposed to COVID-19 and who are in need of a quarantine and/or isolation location outside of the normal household because of a high-risk household member.
Individuals who are under quarantine or isolation will not be able to leave the facilities until their quarantine or isolation has ended.
According to a DHHS press release, applications may be completed at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus. As the need for this program grows across the state, so will the number of locations.