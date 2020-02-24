Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOWFALL EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE AREA... .AN UPPER LEVEL STORM SYSTEM SLIDING SOUTHEAST OUT OF THE NORTHERN ROCKIES WILL BRING INCREASING CHANCE FOR PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA, STARTING THIS EVENING AND CONTINUING THROUGH TUESDAY. THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT, A NARROW BUT POTENT BAND OF PRECIPTIATION IS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVER WESTERN PORTIONS OF THE AREA, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR AT LEAST A FEW INCHES OF SNOW. MORE WIDESPREAD LIGHT SNOW LOOKS TO MOVE IN DURING THE DAYTIME HOURS ON TUESDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED TUESDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE CURRENTLY FORECAST. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE. NORTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE AFTER MIDNIGHT TO AROUND 15 TO 20 MPH. STRONGER NORTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED DURING THE DAY ON TUESDAY, WITH SUSTAINED SPEEDS OF 25 TO 30 MPH AND HIGHER GUSTS EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. INCREASING WINDS TONIGHT AND ESPECIALLY ON TUESDAY COULD RESULT IN PATCHY BLOWING SNOW, CAUSING REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES. * CONFIDENCE...EVEN WITH JUST HOURS TO GO BEFORE THE START OF FALLING SNOW, THERE ARE SOME UNCERTAINTY IN THE FORECAST. THE MAIN QUESTION LIES WITH EXACTLY WHERE THE MAIN AXIS OF HEAVY SNOW AND HIGHER AMOUNTS WILL SET UP. AT THIS POINT, THE AXIS OF HIGHER AMOUNTS LIES ROUGHLY ALONG A LINE FROM SUMNER TO HOLDREGE NEBRASKA, TO NATOMA KANSAS. THERE IS THE POTENTIAL THIS AXIS COULD SHIFT, SO BE SURE TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FORECASTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&