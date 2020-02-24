KEARNEY — Diesel fuel is believed to have been the accelerant used in the fire that destroyed the North Shelton Zion Lutheran Church in December.
Mathew Poehler, 39, of Shelton was formally charged today in Buffalo County Court with felony second-degree arson of the church at 24975 Sioux Road, north of Shelton. He was arrested Friday at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
Today County Judge Gerry Jorgensen set Poehler’s bond at $50,000. He is being held at the Buffalo County jail.
At 11 p.m. Dec. 10, court records indicate family reported Poehler had walked away from his Shelton house. The fire was reported at 7:15 a.m. Dec. 11, and at 9:20 p.m. a family member located Poehler walking on U.S. Highway 30 near the Hall/Buffalo County line.
An officer went to Poehler’s house to check on his welfare and found Poehler, whose shoes allegedly smelled of diesel fuel. Poehler also had a pack of cigarettes and a lighter in the front pocket of his pants.
Court records indicate the investigation revealed in the early morning of Dec. 11 Poehler allegedly obtained diesel fuel, entered the church through an unlocked door and started the fire in the balcony. Records indicate Poehler has a mental illness and had not been taking his medication.
Poehler had done multiple remodeling projects on the church, records indicate. The church was a total loss.
A motive for the alleged crime has not been determined.
Poehler is scheduled to appear in court in March.
