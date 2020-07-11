KEARNEY — The rear end of an SUV was crushed Friday morning when strong winds downed a large tree limb behind the CHI Health Kearney Clinic at 211 W. 33rd St. in north-central Kearney.
In addition to the limb that crushed the SUV, a tree near Sixth Avenue and 22nd Street in the Pioneer Park neighborhood of central Kearney lost some limbs to the early Friday storm.
Roger Peterson, street superintendent for the city of Kearney, said he was unaware of other tree damage, but he was awakened by the violence of Friday morning’s storm. Street crews moved the fallen tree branches so they didn’t impede traffic.
Today (Saturday) and Sunday, the weather experts are anticipating sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to high 80s. The heat returns on Monday with a forecasted high of 94 and a 20% chance of rain.