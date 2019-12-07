KEARNEY — Thirteen-year-old Isabel Kurz happily shot infrared rounds from a handgun toward flying cans Thursday night at the Hilltop Mall in Kearney.
After shooting nearly all her targets, she excitedly boasted to her dad, Chris Kurz of Kearney, that her mom, Sarah Kurz, hadn’t hit a single can.
Isabel and Sarah had tested Chris’ shooting software before his new business, Shooter’s Edge, opens today (Saturday).
Chris, a U.S. Army veteran and former oil field professional, decided to make his dream of owning a shooting range a reality.
Two weeks ago, he quit his job at an oil field in Midland, Texas, and pooled his life’s savings to open Shooter’s Edge.
He said his goal is to entertain people and teach them about firearms and firearm safety.
The 2,200-square-foot space near the Hilltop 4 Theatre features three shooting ranges, which are projected onto a screen from overhead projectors. The guns, or emitters, don’t shoot projectiles but laser beams. They are either powered by batteries or compressed gas.
Though the guns and the targets are fake, Kurz said, it feels real.
The AK-47, carbines and Glock 17 style weapons look and feel real. People can drop magazines, and pull back and lock slides on the gun, Kurz said. The weight also is realistic and the guns kick when you shoot them.
“Our carbines and AK-47s and stuff, they run on a battery and that creates a vibration,” Kurz said. “And then the laser senses that vibration and sounds out a signal. And then the camera sees it and it will react with the software.”
Shooter’s Edge includes two shooting competition ranges with 10 targets, including cans, bull’s-eyes and bombs. The competitive range software also features five courses that shooters may advance through. Kurz said the software is typically used by professional shooters training for competitions.
“And it’s very realistic,” Kurz said. “The physics on it are incredible. Like when you shoot the ground, you’ll see dirt fly up. If you shoot a metal, it’ll ping, and you’ll see a little bullet hole in the metal.”
Kurz said he is the first person to commercially use the program. He said he also is the first to commercially offer a hunting simulation software system, which previously had been sold to wealthy individuals who set up the games in their basements.
With the hunting simulation, Shooter’s Edge customers can sit in a blind as they shoot at boars, moose, duck, grouse, pheasant or partridge moving across another screen. The game demonstrates to the shooter where they shot the game.
Kurz purchased the hunting software program from a company in Sweden.
“That’s why there’s weird things like moose and partridge. I told them, ‘You guys don’t have any deer in Sweden or what?’” Kurz said.
He said the bird hunting is particularly difficult.
“It will test your skills, it really will. My daughter kicks my butt at it. She’s pretty good at it,” he said with a laugh.
To ensure that customers learn to respect guns, Kurz said he treats Shooter’s Edge like a real shooting range.
“We really enforce keeping the firearm down the range, not horsing around (or) pointing them at other people,” he said.
Kurz requires adults to accompany ages 13 and younger while at Shooter’s Edge. There are lightweight guns available for children who want to participate.
He hopes he can influence adults to teach their children how to properly handle guns. He also wants to familiarize adults with guns.
“Anybody unfamiliar with weapons especially, (this) is a great way to get your feet into the door and kind of familiarize yourself without the threat,” Kurz said.
