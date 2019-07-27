KEARNEY — The Kirchhoff brothers are no strangers to the 4-H Sheep Show winner’s circle at the Buffalo County Fair.
In recent years, the main question has been which brother will represent the family by bringing home a grand or reserve grand champion banner. This year, it was middle brother, Tanner.
“We all like to compete against each other,” he said, referring to older brother, Caleb, who has aged out of 4-H and younger brother, Trevor. “We’re natural born leaders and competitors ... but we also want the best for each other.”
Tanner, 18, is a spring graduate of Kearney High School and soon will begin his freshman year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will study ag business.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Friday marked the second time he’s exhibited the grand champion market lamb at the county fair and he had a reserve grand champion once. Trevor has had one grand and one reserve grand champion, and Caleb showed one grand and two reserve grand champion lambs during his 4-H career.
Tanner and Trevor were champion and reserve champion, respectively, in senior showmanship Friday.
They had four sheep in the show. Tanner showed the two heavyweight division lambs and Trevor exhibited a breeding ewe and the reserve champion lightweight division market lamb.
They will have four pigs, one gilt and one barrow each, in Sunday’s 4-H Swine Show.
“Basically, our selection process is we go to Polly Murdoch’s (at Orleans) and pick our top five,” Tanner said about selecting show lambs, and then individual choices are made a couple of months later. “The bigger ones are a little easier for me to show because I’m taller.”
All Kirchhoff show lambs during the years have been purchased from Murdoch.
At 143 pounds, Tanner’s 2019 grand champion crossbred was one of the biggest sheep in Friday’s show. It earlier had been named champion of the heavyweight division. His other heavyweight lamb was reserve champion.
Tanner said judge Roger Olsen of Story City, Iowa, liked that his grand champion sheep had big hips and was smooth to the touch.
When asked if he and his brothers named their sheep, Tanner smiled and said they identify them by lot number now. “We’re just out of names. We’ve had a lot of lambs,” he said.
He added that in past years they used characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and other kids’ shows before moving on to restaurant names.
As usual, the family had no big grand champion celebration planned, primarily because there still were chores to do at the fairgrounds.
Tanner plans to show sheep at the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben shows, as he gets started as a college student. He said he and Trevor have six lambs at home to take to the state fair, but aren’t sure, yet, how many they will enter at Aksarben.
Tanner showed a lamb in the final drive of the 2018 4-H Sheep Show at the state fair. “So the goal this year, as a family, is to get farther at the state fair,” he said. “Compete harder.”