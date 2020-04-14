KEARNEY — A new ad hoc group will assist people with housing issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Buffalo County Emergency Housing Task Force includes representatives from Buffalo County Community Partners, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Kearney Housing Authority, Kearney Jubilee Center, the Kearney Visitors Bureau and the S.A.F.E. Center.
Group members met twice last week and likely will meet again this week.
The task force grew out of a “conversation between many partners about what additional (housing) supports we might need in this pandemic,” said Denise Zwiener, executive director of BCCP.
Zwiener said places like Crossroads Mission Avenue and R.A.F.T., which provide temporary housing for individuals and families, are full.
“The process for housing vouchers and current housing programs are in a business-as-usual mode here, but we assume there will be additional housing needs,” Zwiener said.
Some health experts predict that central Nebraska will reach the peak of the pandemic around April 22, but that date is fluid.
Zwiener said the public may visit the Kearney Housing Agency website to find out what housing is available. The site asks visitors to fill out a questionnaire about housing needs to give the task force more information.
The need for safe housing is especially critical for people affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, said Nikki Gausman, the executive director of The S.A.F.E. Center.
Gausman said March numbers are not yet complete, “but it does seem that we are receiving more calls and requests for shelter. For some people affected by domestic violence and sexual assault, it is difficult for them to connect with others while they are quarantined,” she said.
S.A.F.E. serves residents of Buffalo, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
The S.A.F.E. Center staff mostly is working remotely because of COVID-19, but “the staff is there for anyone who needs help and can reach out safely. Our staff has been working tirelessly to answer the crisis line,” Gausman said.
The center’s emergency shelters remain open.
“We are taking additional precautions to make sure that families have their own rooms and bathrooms. We are making every effort to do additional cleaning and to make sure people have what they need for their safety and so they can stay healthy,” she said.