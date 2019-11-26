KEARNEY — Identified by the “Pure Evil” tattoos on his face a Kearney man is accused of breaking into a Kearney church and stealing money earlier this month.
Ric D. Brundidge, 34, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony burglary and criminal mischief less than $500, a misdemeanor, in the Nov. 17 burglary at Countryside Christian Church, 3803 Eighth Ave.
Court records outline the case against him:
On Sunday, Nov. 17, the Kearney Police Department responded to a reported burglary at the church. The suspect entered the church from a door on the north side of the building, went through the ceiling of the women’s bathroom and into the main office.
The suspect took keys, $600-$700 in cash and a $30 check made payable to the church, records say. The security camera also was pulled down from the ceiling in the main office and wiring, both estimated at $100, was cut.
Police obtained video footage from the camera that showed a white male enter the church from a north door and pull down the camera, which showed the suspect had the words “Pure” and “Evil” tattooed above each eyebrow.
Police identified Brundidge as the suspect in the security camera video by his tattoos and prior contacts with law enforcement. Records indicate that Brundidge must report regularly to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office as a registered sex offender.
Brundidge was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant, and Tuesday remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court in January.
