KEARNEY — A teen escaped Tuesday night from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center at Kearney.
Around 8:45 p.m. the Buffalo County 911 communications office received a report of the escape, and a BuffaloWatch Alert was sent to subscribers.
The teen was last seen running west from the facility wearing a green shirt, black shorts or blue jeans. He is described as a black male, 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds.
A message left with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees YRTC, asking if the teen was in custody wasn’t returned this morning.
Anyone with information about the escapee is asked to contact any law enforcement agency. To sign up for BuffaloWatch alerts log on to buffalogov.org and click on the BuffaloWatch logo.