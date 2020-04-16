KEARNEY — Dr. Terry Becker has been a family practice physician for 20 years, but Monday he began practicing medicine in a brand-new way.
He now can visit patients virtually. Think Zoom for doctors.
Instead of going to Becker’s office, his patients can schedule virtual appointments where they talk to him face to face on a computer or phone through a secure, HIPPA-compliant Zoom platform for health care.
In the past three days, he has had four video visits and two audio visits with patients.
“The patients did especially well, especially the nursing home patients. I saw lots of smiles,” he said.
That’s critical now as COVID-19 makes it risky for older and high-risk patients to venture out.
“I wouldn’t want to have a 75-year-old diabetic come into the office these days. Telehealth and virtual visits allow you to make your health a priority,” Becker said.
While telehealth technology has been progressing in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic helped speed up the launch, Becker said. It soon will be available for all CHI Health-affiliated doctors like Becker.
The telehealth option:
- Continues routine care while limiting the need for healthy patients to come into the clinic;
- Allows for treatment of acutely ill patients while keeping them at home, preventing further spread of illness;
- Allows providers to check in on patients who cannot come to the clinic because of transportation or mobility issues.
Providers determine on a case-by-case basis whether a visit can take place virtually, but routine conditions usually can be handled this way, including acne, allergies, athlete’s foot, blisters, bronchitis, colds, heartburn, congestion, constipation, dermatitis, diarrhea, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, sinus pain and congestion, pink eye, rash and shingles.
While he can’t actually listen to a patient’s lungs via telehealth, “I can ask about chronic medical issues, ask about their medications, that kind of thing,” Becker said.
Virtual and phone call visits will be billed just as they would for in-office visits.
Becker is the first physician at the CHI Health Kearney Clinic to use telehealth, but other physicians soon will be online.
Some 450 CHI Health providers across Nebraska and southwest Iowa currently are set up on the Zoom platform, and soon, the remaining 350 providers in the 15-hospital system will join them.
Providers will be added in waves, with those in primary care and family medicine among the first. They will be followed by cardiologists, infectious disease specialists, neurologists, orthopedists and urologists.
Those without internet access may visit by phone. Patients still can choose to see their providers in person.
For several years, Good Sam has offered online VirtualCare visits, but under that format, patients talk to whatever health practitioner is available. Telehealth allows patients to meet with their personal physician from any setting. To set up a virtual visit, patients should call their provider’s office like they do to schedule regular appointments.
maryjane. skala@kearneyhub.com