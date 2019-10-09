KEARNEY — Tent America, a 50-hour tent gathering of worship, prayer and gospel proclamation, is scheduled Oct. 17-19 in the parking lot of the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave.
The event will run nonstop from 8 p.m. Oct. 17 to 11 p.m. Oct. 19 in a single tent measuring approximately 20 feet by 40 feet.
The event is part of the national awakenthedawn.org organization. Six Tent America events are planned in Nebraska with 450-500 others across the country.
Chair of the event is Cheryl Willis from Spirit of Life Church. Six people are assisting her.
“People can come and go,” Willis said. She also is part of the Kearney House of Prayer, a social network and prayer gathering network.
Awaken the Dawn began two years ago when 58 tents were set up on the Mall in Washington, D.C., representing all 50 states and eight territories. Last year, Awaken the Dawn was held in every capital city across the nation and at many universities and college campuses.
Other sites in Nebraska include Alliance, Valentine, Columbus, Lincoln and Omaha. For more information, call Kearney House of Prayer at 816-974-7241.
