KEARNEY — Terrie Baker has been named regional publisher for Lee Enterprises with responsibility for the Kearney Hub, Grand Island Independent and Lexington Clipper-Herald. Baker replaces Shon Barenklau as the Hub publisher.
Barenklau will remain the editor of the Hub and assumes regional news duties with the newsrooms in York, Grand Island, Lexington, North Platte and Scottsbluff.
Baker, who will be based in Grand Island, has more than 40 years experience in the newspaper business and has served as the publisher of the Grand Island Independent since August. Before being named publisher, she was the Independent’s general manager for two years and in charge of the advertising and financial departments.
“Terrie is an energetic and dynamic leader with a wealth of experience in the industry,” said Ava Thomas, Lee Enterprises group publisher who made the announcement Friday. “She is not only dedicated to the success of local businesses but to the communities we serve. I’m deeply grateful for Terrie’s leadership.”
Previously, Baker worked as publisher of the North Platte Telegraph since 2015. Before going to North Platte, she was the publisher of the Lexington Clipper-Herald for 13 years.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to work with three great newspapers,” Baker said. “I look forward to continuing the traditions of local news, marketing opportunities and the delivery of the news that our customers have come to expect.”
Baker began her journalism career in 1979 at the Clinton Daily Journal in Illinois, where she worked for more than 22 years before taking the job in Lexington. At Clinton, she was general manager for eight years and publisher for 12 years. She started at the Clinton newspaper as a retail advertising representative.
Last year, Baker was president of the Nebraska Press Association.
Baker and her husband, Bryan, have a daughter, Allie. She and her husband, Scott Mulligan, have two children: Maddie, 8, and Baker, 3. They live in Cozad.