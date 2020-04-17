KEARNEY — Two employees at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home were found to have COVID-19 after extensive testing. They are self-isolating at home.
A member at CNVH tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10. The facility worked with Two Rivers Public Health Department to test all people who may have come into contact with that member.
No others tested positive. These are the only positive cases at the CNVH to date.
These results have been already been included in Two Rivers’ daily reporting of cases to protect the anonymity of members and employees at the facility, so there are no additional confirmed positive cases to report.
Meanwhile, Two Rivers Public Health Department has confirmed six more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the seven-county region to 77.
Dawson County has three new cases: two women in their 30s, and a woman in her 50s.
Buffalo County reported two new cases: a woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s,
Phelps County has one new case, a woman in her 20s.
The seven counties in the Two Rivers district, and their number of cases to date, are Buffalo, 44; Dawson, 24; Franklin, 3; Gosper, 1; Harlan, 0; Kearney, 3, and Phelps, 2.
The CNVH continues to follow strict infection control guidelines. “Knowing how easily this virus spreads, the results of this testing shows the effectiveness of the precautions we’ve put in place,” Facility Administrator Alex Willford said.
“I want to thank our entire team for their dedication and the work they’re doing to care for and protect our members, and I wish a speedy recovery to those healing at home. We’re in this together, and we will get through it together.”
Two Rivers is partnering with local businesses and facilities to perform enhanced surveillance testing locally. Such testing allows Two Rivers to determine the presence of COVID-19 within specific communities or fields of employment, providing the data to improve decision-making regarding measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Testing is available to the public at the discretion of healthcare providers. Tests are more likely for healthcare workers, first responders, critical essential infrastructure staff, a direct contact of someone with a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, or someone over age 65.
Two Rivers advises citizens to stay home if sick and to seek medical care when necessary. People who are unsure whether they might need medical care can use one of the following methods to make that determination: 1-Check COVID (developed by UNMC), CDC Coronavirus Self Checker, or telehealth provided by CHI Health or insurance.