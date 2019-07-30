KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department, with Midlands Contracting, announced that the intersection of 11th Avenue and 42nd Street (Century Road) will be closed to all traffic starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for construction of water main and sanitary sewer in and along 42nd Street.
The roadway will be reopened to all traffic by 5 p.m. Aug. 16, weather and unknown construction issues permitting.
Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and plan ahead to determine the best alternative route.