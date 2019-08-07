KEARNEY — Motorists who traveled this morning in southwest Kearney may have discovered the 30th Avenue overpass has sprouted a third lane.
The new configuration provides southbound traffic two lanes and northbound traffic one lane. Because of the additional lane, southbound motorists no longer must merge into a single lane as they approach the 30th Avenue overpass.
“Hopefully that will make traffic move a little smoother. We’ll find out when school starts,” said city of Kearney Street Superintendent Roger Peterson.
CSI Traffic Control of North Platte completed most of the striping for the third lane on Tuesday evening. Signage also was removed.
Peterson said the city was fortunate to have the striping completed before classes resume at nearby Kearney High School and Central Community College’s Kearney Center because there is a high demand for the services of striping companies such as CSI.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Initial announcements by the city anticipated the striping would begin tonight and be completed by Friday; however, Peterson said today the striping is substantially done.
A single lane of traffic was maintained throughout the overnight striping project.
The city of Kearney in a press release urges motorists to be alert to the new three-lane configuration as they approach the overpass.
The 30th Avenue overpass was built in the 1990s to enhance the city of Kearney’s beltway system, which is made up of 30th Avenue in the west, 11th Street in the south, avenues M and N in the east and 56th Street in the north.
Peterson said the city’s goal in adding a third lane is to enhance 30th Avenue’s traffic-carrying capacity.
The city has made other enhancements to the beltway system, including new traffic lights and a new pedestrian-friendly intersection at 56th Street and Avenue N in northeast Kearney, and a four-lane intersection at 56th Street and 17th Avenue in northwest Kearney. The city also repaved a large portion of 11th Street in south Kearney.
The 30th Avenue overpass is one of five in Kearney that tops the Union Pacific rail lines through the heart of the city. Tracing the map from east to west, Kearney’s overpasses are at:
- Cherry Avenue (Kearney East Expressway)
- Avenue M-N
- Avenue E-H
- Second Avenue
- 30th Avenue