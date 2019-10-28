UPDATE - 2:10 p.m.
Three people were transported to a Kearney hospital, and six vehicles were involved in the Monday morning crash at 25th Street and Third Avenue.
The crash stretched across several blocks, closing a portion of 25th Street for about four hours, according to a city of Kearney news release.
The crash remains under investigation by the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team and the Nebraska State Patrol.
KEARNEY - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning near 25th Street and Third Avenue.
Around 9:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to the scene that involved at least a car and a semi, according to police radio. Three ambulances were dispatched to the scene.
Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate one of the victims. A portion of 25th Street is temporarily closed.
Details on the crash and reports on those injured are unavailable.
