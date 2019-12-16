KEARNEY — The Tri-City Food Fight is in full swing with The Archway in Kearney, the Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Hastings Museum vying to see which can collect the most in donations for area food pantries.
The Archway has an early lead with 3,100 pounds of food collected. Stuhr Museum is second with 687 pounds, and Hastings is in third place with 460 pounds. The three organizations will collect food throughout December. Last year, the combined total donations collected topped 14,000 pounds.
“The Archway is very grateful to the Kearney community and to all of our community partners, especially the folks at First United Methodist Church, who have collected the biggest share of donations so far,” said the Archway’s Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori.
Kearney area residents may participate by bringing nonperishable food to The Archway during regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, or drop off food donations at collection sites throughout Kearney.
The sites include the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, The World Theatre, Trails & Rails Museum, the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, First United Methodist Church and at performances of “Elf” at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
