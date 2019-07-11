KEARNEY — The Archway has reopened following Tuesday’s flood that covered the access road to the attraction three miles east of Kearney on Interstate 80.
"Flood waters are receding near The Archway and we are open for our regular hours," said Mark Foradori, marketing director.
He said although The Archway has reopened, it can be accessed only from the east, using exit 275 on I-80.
"A section of the access road from Kearney is being assessed for safety," Foradori said about Archway Parkway.
The parkway parallels I-80 and carries visitors to The Archway via exit 275 at the Second Avenue.
"At this point, visitors must use exit 275 from I-80 to visit The Archway," Foradori said.
The Archway’s hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.