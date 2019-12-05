KEARNEY — The Tri-City Food Fight has begun.
It’s an annual competition between The Archway in Kearney, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and the Hastings Museum to see which organization can collect the most donations for area food pantries. This year’s Food Fight will run through Jan. 2, 2020.
Last year, The Archway came in third with 2,390 pounds in donations. Stuhr Museum was second with 4,288 pounds and the Hastings Museum took first with a staggering 7,143 pounds in food donations. The big winners were, of course, area food pantries.
About 12 percent of Nebraska’s population lives below the poverty level, and food pantries can provide a lift to families who are struggling to overcome economic hardship, said Mark Foradori at The Archway.
“Through projects like the Tri-City Food Fight,” Foradori said, “we are able to strengthen our role as a community resource. We appreciate the support of the central Nebraska community in the effort to help everyone have a happy holiday season.”
Donors can bring nonperishable food items to The Archway during the Winter Wonderland event 2-5 p.m. Sunday, or anytime during The Archway’s regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Food donations also may be dropped off at collection sites throughout Kearney - Kearney Area Children’s Museum, World Theater, Trails and Rails Museum, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, performances of the Handbell Choir and Elf at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, and First United Methodist Church.
