KEARNEY — The Archway is serving as a drop-off point for Toys for Tots, said Marketing Coordinator Mark Foradori.
Donors can take their new, unwrapped toys to The Archway gift shop any time during regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
“Your donation will be distributed to a child in need by the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation,” Foradori said. “What better way to get in the holiday spirit than providing a toy for a child in need?”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The Archway will collect through Dec. 22.
The Toys for Tots program began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks. That year, Hendricks’ reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to children in need, according to a press release from The Archway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.