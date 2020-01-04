KEARNEY — The Archway finished first in the 2019 Tri-City Food Fight with 5,417 pounds in donations. Stuhr Museum in Grand Island was second with 3,792 pounds and Hastings Museum took third place with 3,497 pounds.
The food will go to area food banks to help south-central Nebraskans in need.
The annual contest resulted in 12,706 pounds of food donations this year.
The Archway didn’t win the contest without outstanding support, said marketing coordinator Mark Foradori.
“It was a team effort. We appreciate the help of our partners at First United Methodist Church, Trails and Rails Museum, Crane River Theater, the Merryman Performing Arts Center, the World Theatre, area handbell choirs and the Kearney Area Children’s Museum. People in Kearney are very generous and they are also very competitive,” Foradori said.
According to a recent study by the Pew Charitable Trusts, even though the stock market is booming and unemployment is low, the percentage of families of four people living on less than $26,000 per year is rising, Foradori said.
“About 12 percent of Nebraska’s population lives below the poverty level. Food pantries can provide a vital hand up to families who are struggling to overcome economic hardship,” he said.
