KEARNEY — Jason Combs calls antique collecting a “genetic disorder.”
“It’s a problem we’ve had in my family for several generations,” he joked.
After a lifetime of antiquing and appraising old finds, Combs, a professor of geography at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, researched the Nebraska Junk Jaunt.
The result was a 12-page article, “Junk Jaunt Geography: Buying and Selling America’s Cultural Past in Central Nebraska,” that appeared in the spring 2014 issue of Great Plains Research magazine, a publication of the University of Nebraska Press.
Combs, who still shops the Junk Jaunt today, explored the vendors, the buyers, the economics and the appeal of the event. UNK geography professor Paul Berger assisted as the statistician and cartographer.
“This research is critical in understanding the importance of place, and how it can be used by Junk Jaunt coordinators to attract additional participants,” Combs wrote.
“The main attraction of the Junk Jaunt is its authenticity, especially to people outside Nebraska. It’s real. It’s not only the merchandise, but the homemade pie and meeting people. The Junk Jaunt is partly so successful because people love the drive,” Combs wrote.
That 300-mile drive circles from Grand Island northwest through Broken Bow to Dunning and Halsey, and back through Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Dannebrog and Cairo to Grand Island.
Combs research
The Loup Rivers Scenic Byway Tourism Committee launched the Junk Jaunt in 2004 as a way to lure businesses and visitors, Combs noted.
“It succeeded, beyond the organizers’ expectations. By 5 p.m. in that inaugural year, restaurants in three towns had run out of food,” he wrote.
“Unlike planned, rational shopping trips for specific items, the Junk Jaunt is a treasure hunt; the unknown is part of the attraction,” Combs wrote. Finds range from pots and pans, children’s clothes, books and toys to antique bathtubs and old outhouses.
By 2014, the Junk Jaunt “invasion” (Combs’ term) attracted 20,000 shoppers (“junkers”) and added several million dollars to the economy. Junk Jaunt organizers spent between $10,000 and $12,000 on advertising. They distributed and mailed 80,000 Junk Jaunt Shopper Guides across the Midwest and Great Plains and placed others strategically in tourist areas.
The Junk Jaunt’s website — www.junkjaunt.com — includes maps, vendors, dates and more details. In September 2014, the site got 800,000 hits, averaging 27,000 per day.
Selling ‘place’
“The idea of selling ‘place’ is not new,” Combs wrote.
At a 2012 board meeting, Combs noted, Junk Jaunt coordinators “concluded that participants attend not only to purchase irrigation gaskets and pencil collections” but also “to see the Sandhills and experience the local culture and people.”
“The Junk Jaunt offers the opportunity to experience an authentic rural landscape which has developed over a long period of time,” he wrote. “Organizers understand that the Junk Jaunt’s future success may depend just as much on selling ‘place’ as it does in attracting additional vendors and selling junk.”
He said the event is a “‘heritage business,’ when the past is treated as a commodity to be bought and sold as part of the contemporary tourist industry ... Ethnic or heritage tourism provides a significant boost to local and state economies. Nostalgia for an imagined, vanished rural past has spurred communities to turn themselves into Americans’ conceptions of the places they wished they were, or imagining they used to be.”
Human landscape
Combs said that along with the Junk Jaunt’s physical landscape, including the Sandhills, wildlife and small towns, “the human landscape is distinctive as well. Family farms, cattle ranches and small towns in central Nebraska have taken on a near mythical popular image akin to that of the ‘old country store.’”
He said, too, that “When Americans dream of the ideal place in which to live, the concept of ‘small is beautiful’ has been a powerfully persisting counterpoint to the general national obsession with growth and bigness.”
Some Junk Jaunters attend simply to search for the best pie, he said. One out-of-state visitor left her loaded-with-finds pickup uncovered at night and never worried about a thief stealing her treasures. For out-of-staters, central Nebraska’s culture is part of the event’s charm, he said.
He noted that in 2011, license plates were spotted from 34 states, including Oregon and Pennsylvania, as well as 79 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. A guest book registry in Ravenna was signed by people from 24 states as well as Dogpound, Alberta, and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. In Burwell, a guest book was signed by 331 names from 18 states, 135 Nebraska communities and one Canadian province.
Keeping it going
After the 2014 Junk Jaunt, Combs and Berger presented their research to the Junk Jaunt board, which was brainstorming ways to keep the Junk Jaunt going “when the supply of junk runs dry,” Combs said.
“From a buyer’s perspective, I initially thought the Junk Jaunt was fantastic. Some of these towns hadn’t had a garage sale in 100 years,” Combs told them. “But now, a lot of places have nothing else to sell. What started as people in central Nebraska cleaning out their barns and sheds now has outside vendors.”
Finding the unexpected
Combs has circled next weekend’s Junk Jaunt on his calendar. “My wife is tired of it. I tell her I don’t want to buy anything, but I have to,” he grinned.
Raised in a family of antique-lovers, Combs has produced or participated in antique shows from Walnut, Iowa, to Springfield, Mo., and all over Nebraska. With Sherry Morrow, he co-produces two antique shows in Kearney in November and January.
“If you go to the Junk Jaunt expecting to find expensive antiques, you are going to be disappointed,” he said. “I stop in town. I get ice cream. I find another homemade pie. I’ve never found anything ‘fantastic’ at the Junk Jaunt, just common items, but every year I’ve gone, I’ve bought something I didn’t go to get. It’s random chance. That’s the fun.”
At UNK, Combs teaches a class called Introduction to Human Geography. For one two-week period, students study auctions, eBay and events like the Junk Jaunt. Combs asks his students about their families’ collectibles. He brings in old family items, like a baseball with his mother’s name on it.
“I ask them, ‘What is an item worth? Who did it come from? Who had it? How was it acquired?’” he said.
That baseball with his mother’s name on it “is priceless,” he tells them. Much like the Junk Jaunt.
