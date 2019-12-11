KEARNEY — Troy Eaton, who performs under the name of Salvador Kubrick, will host a show of local bands at 8 p.m. Friday at The Other Side. Proceeds will go to provide toys for underprivileged children in the Kearney area.
The bands and performers include Mad Dog & The 20/20’s, Salvador Kubrick, El Jefe, Skye Lucas, Aaron Piaz, Liz Sikes, Nebraskaholics and Mitchi Slique.
Doors open at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 or a toy worth at least $5.
