KEARNEY — Supporters of The World Theatre had intended to raise $586,000 by Christmas, but it appears the effort is falling short.
That means a portion of the renovations planned at the vintage Vaudeville theater in downtown Kearney may be put on hold.
“We’ve come so far, and the finish line is just coming into sight,” said Mark Orr, president of The World Theatre’s board of directors.
The board had set a campaign goal of $585,738 and had collected donations totaling $548,245, but the tally is $37,493 shy of the Balcony or Bust fundraising goal.
The World Theatre Board has three projects on the drawing board:
- Renovate the balcony with luxurious appointments, including oversize recliners;
- Refurbish the stage and dressing room areas to accommodate live performances and special events; and,
- Expand the lobby to the north and add a Sweets Shop, which was a fixture of The World from 1940 to 1948.
“We have reached our needed total for the balcony and some important backstage work,” Orr said, “but we’re still nearly $50,000 short of our larger goal to complete the entire project, which includes expanding our lobby by opening the corner Sweets Shop.”
Some fundraising efforts still are in the works, including The World’s application for a “fairly substantial grant,” Orr said, but lacking the funds for all three projects — balcony, stage and Sweets Shop — one of those phases will need to wait.
“Let’s just say we’re crossing our fingers for end-of-the-year giving,” Orr said.
It was 10 years ago when theater supporters conducted the first major fundraising and renovation drive. The campaign was titled “Save the World in 90 Days.” Enough was raised to refurbish the main theater and lobby, and to modernize the projection system. What had been called the World Twin Theatre reopened as a nonprofit with a single screen in 2012.
“We’re so proud to run The World as a nonprofit, volunteer-run theater, and to return the investment the community has made in us the best way we know how,” Orr said. “It’s the philosophy that inspires our free showing of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on Christmas Eve.”
Although it’s unknown whether expanding the lobby and reopening the Sweets Shop will be possible with the fund drive about $38,000 short of its goal, Orr said it’s believed that work will begin in January on the balcony renovation.
“We’re ironing out the details now, but our hope is to start construction on the balcony sometime in January,” Orr said. “We’ve phased the project so we can begin the work we can afford, while we continue to actively fundraise for the final phase.”
He said the theater will remain open during the balcony renovation. “We are not planning to close, which will allow us to schedule our usual slate of movies in the early part of the year that are up for awards, such as the Oscars.”
He said The World’s board is extremely grateful for the support of all donors, especially smaller donors, and he hopes they will respond to complete the $585,738 campaign.
“The lifeblood of this cause are donors who give $10 and $20, but the one thing they all have in common is that they love their community and they want to see a venue like this thrive,” he said.
