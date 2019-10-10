When Katie and I decided to leave our city life behind to raise our family in my hometown of Kearney, we did so with hesitation. We knew this was where we needed to be to give our children the advantages that I had enjoyed: great schools, nearby family, safe streets and a healthy dose of the good-life work ethic.
The hard part was convincing ourselves that this was someplace we, the grown-ups, could enjoy.
We loved our Pacific Northwest lifestyle with its recreation, foods, shows and, especially, our vibrantly walkable little neighborhood.
I remembered the downtown of my youth as a charming, lively main street; and how it had begun to decline during my high school years. Away went the shops that gave The Bricks their lifeblood: Dusty’s Records, Lungrin’s, Misko’s, Klone’s. The World Twin movie theater was always a little rundown, and it was only getting worse. And then it closed.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
But The World, someone told me, had been renovated. It was back up and running, restored to a single screen showing all the documentaries, second-run shows and campy classics that were playing in the trendiest of the indy-hipster theaters of Portland. So, we checked it out.
The new World Theater may ultimately have been what tipped the scales and brought us back to Kearney. A cool thing had happened here. A progressive, cool thing.
Downtown Kearney wasn’t dead after all. In fact, there were more great things just starting to incubate. We realized that it wasn’t out of the realm of possibilities that people might one day soon live, work and play in downtown Kearney, just as they are in the most exciting main street communities in America.
So, we bought a great 1920s home near Pioneer Park. We started a downtown business. I continued practicing architecture. We eventually acquired the old McCue’s grocery store building downtown and renovated it. Hopefully, we’ll be able to redevelop more great projects moving forward.
Downtown Kearney has all the potential to be amazing.
I’m so thankful that this community in 2009 saw the vision of what a reimagined World Theatre could do, and invested the sweat and the capital to make it happen.
I’m proud to serve on the board of directors as we take the theater to the next level, and I can’t wait to see what happens next to the rest of downtown Kearney in its wake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.