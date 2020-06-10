KEARNEY — Drive-in movies will return to Kearney in one week.
At sundown June 18, The World Theatre will “spin the reels” and a motion picture will light up the big white screen.
“It’s definitely going to be next Thursday,” said Bryce Jensen, executive director of The World, who is juggling dozens of details to show movies under the open sky at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
Among the details he’s working to resolve is what film will be shown.
“I’ve been on the phone all day. A few of the studios have been dragging their feet,” Jensen said.
The World plans to book family-oriented films and old drive-in favorites, such as “Goonies,” “E.T.” and “Grease.”
He said The World will sell advance tickets, the cost which has not been determined, for $20 or $25 per car.
If it’s not a sellout, admission will be $5 per person. Gates will open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at sundown.
Films will be shown Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights through the summer.
On Thursday, the steel shipping containers that will hold up a makeshift screen will be stacked and made ready at the fairgrounds.
Jensen said the nonprofit theater’s leadership has been discussing the idea of a pop-up drive-in theater almost since February when The World locked down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Much of the planning for the pop-up involved conversation with the executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. The Midwest was looking for a way to reignite interest among its donors and supporters, and on the spur of the moment opened a pop-up drive-in in the lot of Gering’s Legacy of the Plains Museum.
Like the Scottsbluff-Gering effort, The World’s pop-up will utilize stacked steel shipping containers with a white screen attached. A Kearney couple recently donated a projector, and Dave Roseberry, manager of the Buffalo County Fairgrounds, agreed to allow movies to be shown in the fairgrounds’ parking lot.
The public has been deprived of the movie theater experience since February, and it’s been that long since The World sold tickets to an audience.
It’s been 12 years since Kearney’s drive-in theater was destroyed in a windstorm.
Opening of the pop-up drive-in at the fairgrounds unfolds as The World’s management moves forward with renovations and updates of the historic downtown Kearney theater.
Donors have provided almost $590,000 that’s being used for a trio of major improvements, including:
- Renovating the balcony with new appointments, including oversize recliners and a concession area;
- Refurbishing the stage and dressing room areas to accommodate live performances and special events; and,
- Expanding the lobby to add a lounge on the south side and a Sweets Shop to the north. The Sweets Shop was a fixture of The World from 1940 to 1948.
Mark Orr, president of The World Theatre Board, said it would be the end of the summer before renovations and updates are complete at the downtown theater. The grand reopening will take place after coronavirus restrictions have been eased and the public may safely attend the event.
As for the pop-up drive-in, Jensen said he’s anticipating a lot of opening night excitement, with parking for 300 cars.