GIBBON — Ron Chramosta didn’t even get pumpkins at his 10-acre pumpkin patch planted this year.
Mother Nature began taking her toll on the Chramosta Pumpkin Patch in Gibbon in March, when the area was flooded. Bad weather didn’t let up throughout the spring.
“We had so much water damage here for so long,” Chramosta said. “It’s lower ground. We just had so much rain come in April, May and June. We normally plant the end of May. It just stayed wet.”
This would be the Chramosta’s 18th year operating the pumpkin patch. There was only one other time they were unable to open. A hail storm wiped out the pumpkins four years ago. Chramosta isn’t sure what the future holds for the pumpkin patch next year.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“I’m getting older, too. With farming operations and stuff, I don’t know what we are going to do next year,” he said. “I’m just kind of sitting back and re-evaluating.”
Rain and hail hit the Urwiller’s Melon Patch in Ravenna particularly hard this year. Hail ravaged a majority of the farm’s 45 acres of melons, squash and pumpkins on Aug. 21.
“In that two-week period, we had about 11 inches of rain, too. It’s a miracle we were able to find and scrounge the stuff we had,” owner Rob Urwiller said.
The Urwillers are unable to sell 80 percent to 90 percent of their produce. On a typical year, they begin selling watermelons in August and will sell pumpkins until Halloween. They were able to sell watermelons for about 10 days, and they plan to reopen Friday for the Junk Jaunt. They plan to sell pumpkins, squash, painted pumpkins and baked goods from Rob’s wife’s bakery, Christie’s Kitchen in Ravenna. There also will be other vendors set up at Urwillers over the weekend. Rob said they will see how many pumpkins they sell this weekend and then decide whether they are able to open again this year.
Customers have continued to support the Urwillers throughout the troubles they have faced this year, and they plan to try again next year.
“The good thing about this whole deal is how supportive our customers have been. We have people send us messages, calling us, some have even sent us some money saying to put to seed next year, ... It’s really touched us,” Rob said.
Country Harvest Pumpkin Patch in Glenvil also experienced hail and wind damage this year. The business was able to open last weekend, and they hope to remain open their normal six-week season. Wind took the porch off the farm’s barn, and they also had to take down trees that were damaged by wind. An overabundance of rain also caused some of their pumpkins to rot.
“We don’t even have quite half of what we usually do. The hail knocked off blooms. The pumpkins that were there weren’t ripe yet and then they got rotten. We are able to buy some. So we are thankful for that so we can supplement to make sure we have pumpkins,” said owner Ronna Fredericks.
Rob Urwiller still looks on the bright side despite the damage that was done to his farm.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 9 years old. This is my 47th year doing this. We have been blessed because this is the worst hail storm that we have ever had. That’s pretty good odds overall,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.