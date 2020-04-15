KEARNEY — The Kearney Hub announced Tuesday its Blazing Hot Bingo winners for the March game on Facebook Live. The numbers drawn for bingo, which is sponsored by Bruce Furniture of Kearney, can be found daily in the Hub.
The winners for March are:
- Blackout - $400 - Mel Divis of Johnson Lake;
- Letter H - $250 - Steve Bosshamer of Riverdale;
- Letter N - $150 - Bruce Kohtz of Kearney;
- Letter T - $100 - Mel Divis of Johnson Lake.
And, yes, Mel Divis won two games for March. There were 728 entries for the March game.
The April game is underway and a recap of numbers drawn so far is available on a poster on the front door of the Hub. Additional bingo cards for April are available by calling 308-233-9785 and picking them up at the Hub office, 13 E. 22nd St., in downtown Kearney.