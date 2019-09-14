KEARNEY — In 2018, only 34.6 percent of teens held a summer job.
The numbers are down from a decade ago, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of federal employment data. Ten years ago, about half of American teens between the ages of 16 and 19 had a job during the summer break.
Employment during the school year is following the same trend.
Teens were employed at an all-time high at 57.9 percent in 1979, but that percentage has trended downward, with the sharpest decline in recent years, starting after 2000.
Even though it might be a national trend, though, it’s unclear whether the same is true for Kearney teens.
While Kearney Chamber of Commerce President Derek Rusher wouldn’t be surprised if employment rates have dropped for teens in Kearney in recent years because there are so many extracurricular and other activities available to teens today. However, he doesn’t think Kearney lacks young adults being available for employment.
Some teens today also see getting a job as a rite of passage, one that most of their peers undertake.
“It’s something you’re supposed to do,” said Kylee Sponenburgh, a senior at Kearney High School. “It’s not supposed to be like a nice job, it’s supposed to be something that you have to learn from.”
Sponenburgh said in a group interview with two other high school students that most teens, especially once they turn 16, do end up getting a job, whether it’s at a fast food restaurant or it aligns with their passions. Sponenburgh, for example, is a coach at Kearney School of Dance and Gymnastics, after being a student there for many years herself.
Teen workers, teachers and community leaders seem to agree that Kearney needs the young people in their workforce, and that young people benefit from the experience beyond the paycheck.
Kearney relies on teens
With Kearney’s unemployment rate sitting at a low 3 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there are almost more jobs than there are people to work them. This means businesses and organizations need to lean on teens to fill jobs.
“It seems like still in Kearney we’re where we have this 3 percent unemployment rate, but at the same time, people are hiring, teens or adults. A lot of people are still continuing to hire, and I hear of more businesses planning to pop up in the near future,” said Rusher.
Some employers lean on teens more than others, especially during the summer months.
In particular, Rusher mentioned that many young people are hired each summer to work detasseling or at the Kearney Park and Recreation Department.
KPR Director Scott Hayden said, “The community as a whole really relies on teen workers or college-aged workers.”
According to Hayden, KPR hires around 250 to 300 staff members a year, and a vast majority of those workers are in their teens or early twenties, though there are several older adults on the payroll. Most of those positions are seasonal to the summer months.
This year, Hayden said, KPR had a “great turnout” with applications, though a few years ago there weren’t as many workers, which he noted could be attributed to the national decline of working teens.
Teens work in a variety of positions in the city department. Younger teens may work concessions stands or, when they’re 15 or 16, work as rock garden rangers at Harmon Park. Teenagers also can be found at the golf course, the pools and even teaching recreation classes.
Because KPR is able to hire part-time workers during the summer, it saves the department from hiring a lot of full-time staff, Hayden said.
“It’s a unique situation and not every town can do it this way. We’re a university town with a long and rich history of parks and recreation so we’re able to do it this way,” he said.
“We do take time to interview all of the applicants. It’s a several week process to go through hiring and getting kids on the payroll and that type of thing, but it’s worth it to us,” Hayden continued. “They’re our bread and butter. They help us do what needs to get done during our busiest time of the year.”
Added value
The Kearney Chamber of Commerce has had three interns in the office the past two years, and Rusher said the team appreciates what the high school students bring to the table.
“They bring a unique perspective, obviously, to our team just being younger,” Rusher said. “Most have brought energy to our team, as well.”
Hayden expressed similar thoughts, echoing that teen workers often bring a different insight, enthusiasm and new ideas.
Teens also tend to have a handle on tools like technology and social media, a trait unique to their generation.
Kearney Public Schools Director of K-12 Education Melissa Herrmann said that because they’ve grown up in today’s era of technology, teens see these tools differently than older workers.
“Today’s teenagers have a very different lens through which they see communication, marketing and video productions,” she said.
Hiring a teen means you’re also likely hiring someone who understands current social media trends, or how to use platforms like Instagram. For example, as a part of her job as a sales representative at the Buckle, KHS senior Arianna Nolda said she also helps with some social media posts for the local store.
Earning a paycheck, plus experience
It’s not just employers that benefit from having teens in the job pool or on the payroll. The young workers learn lessons and get a step ahead in their future careers, too.
“I’d encourage others to get a job, especially my younger friends, when they turn 16, if their parents are OK with it,” said Nolda. “It teaches you so many valuable things. I’ve learned so much, from what’s my breaking point to how do I work well with others.”
Nolda has worked at Buckle since she was 16, and she now is able to work weekday afternoons thanks to the KHS Extended Learning Opportunity program.
Through the program, students can work at school, take courses for college credit or work outside of school in an internship or other position, like Nolda.
While for years upperclassmen have been able to use unfilled periods in their schedule to leave school and work, now through ELO they can get high school credits at the same time, as well as guidance on navigating employment from a teacher. The students meet regularly with an adviser and complete weekly reflection questions.
Tenille Allison, as a business teacher, is one of the advisers to students in the ELO program. She sees many benefits to students getting a job while still in high school, as there are unique lessons students can learn on the job better than in a classroom.
“I can talk until I’m blue in the face about attendance or being on time or the timeliness of assignments, but they don’t get the impact,” Allison said. However, when a student gets a job and has to cover for a coworker who shows up late or didn’t show up at all, the importance of responsibility sinks in.
Communication skills, punctuality and other skills gained on the job will help the students as they look toward other jobs in the future.
“For some, (a job) builds some competence in an area they didn’t know they had,” Herrmann noted. “Some students excel academically or athletically, but this helps them find a niche and experience some success outside of school.”
Nolda isn’t quite sure of the path that she will take after graduation, but she does hope to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and study either fashion or animal science. If she chooses to go into fashion, her job at Buckle would be a nice addition to her résumé.
Even if she doesn’t choose to pursue fashion for a career, she did say that she still will be able to transfer to a Buckle store close to where she attends college, setting her up for income as a student.
Creating a network so early, Nolda explained, is a benefit.
“There’s just so many things that come with knowing all of those people,” she said.
Bright future
Whether working at an internship in their field of choice or just building a reputation of being dependable at a retail business, having a job as a teen seems like it will open more doors down the road.
Rusher said he attributes some of his career success to the work he did on a farm in his youth, where he learned discipline, responsibility and how to work hard. As an employer, he knows that someone who has done hard work in the past will be a good hire.
“If they’ve worked on a farm or worked on a ranch, I know they’re going to be well-equipped to handle any task I put in front of them,” he said.
Any work experience at all is an added benefit when applying for a job, he added.
Because it’s such a good opportunity for students and the greater Kearney community, KPS is looking to expand the ELO program as time goes on.
Though KHS students already have worked in a variety of jobs around town through the program — including a day care, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum, Boogarts, Mirror Image Car Wash and the YMCA — Herrmann said she’s gotten a handful of calls in the past two months from other employers who would love to hire students.
“I think word is getting around in the community that we have these great opportunities for students,” she said. “And we like to hope and believe that our students are doing great things in those placements that they’re at.”
