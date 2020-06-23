KEARNEY — When the pandemic hit, worry caused McDonald’s manager, Renita Fisher, 67, to take a leave of absence. A month later, that worry intensified when her son, Shane Stone, was diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Fortunately, Fisher received support from her McDonald’s restaurant, which is located at 5605 First Ave. in Kearney.
“They’re selfless up there,” Fisher said. “When (my supervisor) heard about my son, he said, ‘Take all the time you need.’”
Near the end of April, new issues arose after Shane had surgery to remove the tumor.
“I had another checkup with the doctor, and he wanted to do another CT scan of my chest, and that’s when they had found that the cancer had metastasized into my lungs,” said Shane. “So I had to deal with that, and take into consideration and just realize that God brought me to it, and he’ll bring me through it.”
Since then, the lifelong Kearney resident and local contractor has a great amount of support from his family and community. A email account, wearestonestrong@gmail.com, was established for people to donate and purchase customized T-shirts and bracelets.
Kearney’s northernmost McDonald’s restaurant joined others in stepping up for Shane.
“We adore and love Renita so much that her family is included in that,” said General Manager Misti Moreau. “All the managers in here get together with her at ‘coffee games’ with her and her family, so we’ve all developed a little bit of a bond with her family as well.”
For 21 years, Fisher has worked at all three of the McDonald’s restaurants in Kearney and has built relationships along the way. She has worked at the north McDonald’s for nearly seven years.
Fisher’s 17-year-old coworker, Hailey Bevard, began a movement to help, and the employees were “lovin’ it.”
“We got the managers together all to buy a shirt, and then after that, the crew wanted some,” said Bevard, who is also a people leader and department manager. “(Renita) made a difference in our store, and made a difference in our lives, so they were really going for it.”
Signs were placed around the restaurant encouraging employees to order shirts and bracelets. Donations were gathered and a card was made for Shane’s 6-year-old son, Graysen Stone, to deliver. Bevard also reached out to the managers at the other McDonald’s stores in Kearney and asked them to purchase shirts. One of Fisher’s coworkers even presented Shane with a drawing of Daffy Duck in a doctor’s uniform to lift his spirits during chemotherapy.
Eventually, Fisher and Graysen were invited to take a photo with the managers in their T-shirts that read “In this family, no one fights alone.”
The efforts of the McDonald’s employees did not go unnoticed by Shane and his family.
“All the thoughts and prayers of everyone has helped me make it as far as I have so far,” said Shane, “... means a lot that those people can get together and do something like that for me, when I’m guessing half of them might not even know me.”
Shane said that altogether, 150 bracelets have been sold, along with 160 T-shirts. Out of the nearly $800 raised from T-shirts, the McDonald’s employees contributed $410.
“Taking off of work for a few months, I was like, ‘I’m 67. Maybe I should retire,’ but after getting called to that manager meeting, I can’t wait to get back up there,” said Fisher. “I’m really proud to know and work with my McDonald’s family and to live in Kearney with so many people that care about and want to help their neighbors.”