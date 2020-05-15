GRAND ISLAND — Things are looking up.
That’s what Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis, said Thursday during a press conference about COVID-19. He and CHI Health Good Samaritan President Mike Schnieders have spoken to the press on alternate Thursdays in recent weeks.
As of Thursday, St. Francis had a dozen COVID-19 patients, fewer than half of the 50 it had four weeks ago. Only four patients are in intensive care.
“I certainly hope Grand Island has hit its peak. It was once the focus of the state, but now we’re on the decline. That trend has been continuing over the last 10 days or two weeks,” Hannon said.
During that busy period in mid-April, St. Frances transferred about 10 stable patients to facilities in the Omaha area to make room for more. “If we had been overwhelmed, we could have doubled up beds in the ICU,” he said, but that was never needed.
Never needed, either, was the tent St. Francis erected behind the hospital in anticipation of a surge of cases. That tent is gone. And a fast-track area set up near the emergency room to test people who came in with respiratory symptoms hasn’t been used in a week. Just one or two such people with respiratory symptoms come to the ER each day now, far fewer than the 14 and 16 such patients treated several weeks ago.
The hospital has returned unneeded ventilators to CHI Health’s Omaha facilities. COVID-19 cases in Douglas County suddenly are increasing. “We can get those units back if needed,” he said.
Elective surgeries resumed Tuesday, but the hospital still has enough empty beds, ICU beds and equipment to care for COVID-19 patients if cases rise again. He said the hospital retains a 14-day supply of protective personal equipment, as mandated by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Hannon also talked about voluntarily taking the Test Nebraska COVID-19 tests introduced May 4 in Nebraska. The test has raised some controversy because of the speedy way it was approved in a no-bid process.
Acting as a private citizen, not a hospital president, Hannon took a brief questionnaire on the Test Nebraska website and was approved for a test. He made an appointment and was tested May 7 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. He was in and out quickly.
By Friday evening, he received a private email with his results — negative. “The whole process took just 28 to 30 hours,” he said. Had he tested positive, “the onus would’ve been on me to notify my primary care physician. But as a citizen of Nebraska, I felt the process was wonderful,” he said.
Every day, he and his staff continue to assess the larger COVID-19 picture in various ways, both locally and statewide.
“We have continued to see patients getting better and going home,” he said. “People shouldn’t put off coming to the hospital. We know how to take care of them. Hospitals are safe places.”
He also said that some COVID-19 patients, especially those with underlying chronic conditions, choose to die at home, not the hospital. “Some prefer to remain in long-term care facilities. They want to die with dignity where they are,” he said.
Overall, he said, “Things are really encouraging in Grand Island. COVID-19 can be really bad for a small number of people, but the majority of people who test positive can get through this if they stay home and follow physicians’ orders.”