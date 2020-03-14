LOUP CITY — Frank the Tank doesn’t know he’s a link between a tragic past and a new future at Kaminski Land & Cattle along the Middle Loup River a few miles south of Loup City.
“He’s probably twice as wide as a regular calf,” Mike Kaminski said about Frank, a Valentine’s Day baby born to the Kaminski family’s surviving cow.
Of the cows and calves in grassy areas along the river March 13, 2019, she is the only one to survive the afternoon explosion of floodwater from the Middle Loup.
The surviving cow and her healthy, husky calf now are part of a special group within the Kaminski herd. Selected cows and the 29 calves born this spring are the start of a new enterprise to breed club (show) calves.
Tragic day
The Kaminski family lost 36 cow-calf pairs a year ago when floodwater and chunks of ice from what was a frozen river swept through adjacent areas of still-frozen ground. Also, a rare bomb cyclone produced several inches of rain.
Kaminski said they recovered remains of only three cows and six calves.
He added that in the 47 years his dad, Darrell, had lived on the family farm, the affected areas along the river never before had flooded.
Some cattle were isolated by river water by 6 a.m. on March 13, 2019, and six cow-calf pairs still could be reached and rescued. In an interview a week after the flood, Kaminski told the Hub the Middle Loup ice broke up and the flood moved in around 3 p.m. that afternoon.
He and his family watched as cows jumped into the water while trying to get away from the ice chunks. “I still remember seeing the cows float away,” Kaminski said recently, “... and the sound they made when it was happening.”
He will talk about the day it flooded when someone asks.
“Other than that, I don’t try to think about it too much. If you get stuck there, you probably miss out on something positive that is moving you forward,” Kaminski said.
Recovery phases
There was no time to mourn the losses in the following days, weeks or even months.
The most urgent task was to create dry places for other pregnant cows and newborn calves in the muddy landscape left behind after the 8- to 10-feet deep floodwater receded.
Rainy weather continued into early May’s corn planting season. Kaminski said there were some pauses between rains in his part of southern Sherman County and working 20-hour days allowed him to plant his corn and finish custom planting for others on time.
“I can tell you that by June 1, I was ready for a nap,” he said with a smile.
The “never a day off” pace continued as work shifted to flood-related repairs.
For the Kaminski family, that included hauling dirt to fill gullies and holes in grazing areas and crop fields, removing 200 feet of trees in cattle areas along the river, and then piling them as barriers between the water and some of the 3½ miles of new fences built from early November to late December.
There was nothing they could do about feet-deep sand left behind in many areas adjacent to the Middle Loup.
“We went out and purchased bred heifers,” Kaminski said, to ensure they could maintain calf numbers this spring, despite the cow losses. He and his dad expect to have 275 newborns for 2020, not counting the 29 club calves.
“We’re probably three to four years or three generations away from being back to where we were genetically,” Kaminski said, explaining that for a decade they’ve worked to produce “super calm” cows from a breed mix of Red and Black Angus and Hereford.
New business, management
The new club calf enterprise currently is “headquartered” in corn stubble near the farmhouse. Some cows and calves, including Frank, are solid colored. Others have interesting multicolor patterns.
“They’re completely different (genetically) from what we have,” Kaminski said, because different bulls have been used.
Frank the Tank’s dad — a bull named Loaded for Bear — is a Maine Anjou-Chianina crossbred that also has some Angus genetics. Kaminski said that’s why Frank looks like a man among boys when surrounded by other calves his age.
“This will eventually be a herd itself of 30 to 35 cows,” he added. “... It may be a new revenue stream, and my youngest son and daughter (Conrad, 11, and Lena, 6) show cattle.”
Another flood-related change was leasing land in hills approximately seven miles south of the farm where 90 pregnant heifers were safely tucked away to deliver their babies.
Some cows and older calves may be moved back to grassy areas along the river, but only under certain conditions.
“We don’t use that property now until there’s no ice on the river, no frost in the ground and no snowpack,” Kaminski said, repeating the major factors in catastrophic flooding along many Nebraska rivers and streams a year ago.
He said all summer grazing pastures are in the hills west of Loup City.
A year after the flood
The Middle Loup is a different river this year.
There is no early March ice, but the river is running high and fast along the Kaminski homeplace, partly due to all the sand displaced last year.
“Usually there is some ice at the beginning of March and some standing water. We don’t have any of that this year,” Kaminski said. “I’d say we are experiencing the gentler side of normal this year. We’re grateful.”
But also wary. He said he catches himself looking more often at the river.
Another after-the-flood project for Kaminski and other Nebraska ag producers has been applying for U.S. Department of Agriculture disaster program funds to cover costs for cattle losses and property damages.
“We weren’t the only people who had adversity,” Kaminski said. “I look around us and I won’t say it’s back to normal, but it’s amazing how resilient everybody is.”
“We can’t get back the cows we lost. We can’t get back the land we lost. (Other) people don’t get back the houses they lost,” he continued. “But we can get better. Our fences are better than they’ve ever been.”
He acknowledged that his family probably hasn’t fully recovered psychologically, but they are working to return to normal.
Kaminski hoped that March 13, 2020, would be just another day. “Maybe fry up a steak ... we’re certainly gonna try to do something positive. It’s not that I’m in denial or avoiding the situation, but it’s nothing that’s going to dictate my day,” he said.
The steak may be accompanied by a cake for his older daughter, Marissa.
“Marissa’s birthday is March 13, the day of the flood,” Kaminski said. “So I always remember March 13 anyway.”