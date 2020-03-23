HOLDREGE - The Two Rivers Public Health District has confirmed a third case of COVID-19 in its seven-county area.
The Dawson County woman, 41, has a mild, travel-related case of the coronavirus, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health officer at Two Rivers. She is resting at home.
He said this case is not related to the two cases reported in Buffalo County in the last three days. Both those people live in the same household.
The seven counties in the Two Rivers district are Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
Follow kearneyhub.com for updates.