KEARNEY — Mariah Henninger enjoys so much about her life in New York City — people, culture, sights, sounds and hundreds of things to do.
All that is on hold now as the 25-year-old Shelton native waits out an apparent bout with COVID-19 in the epicenter of the United States’ outbreak.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is serious and everyone needs to do their part to flatten the curve,” Henninger said, describing how her symptoms surfaced. “It kind of started with a heavy chest. I had been trying to work out and noticed it then.”
The way she describes it, she’s not experiencing a serious case of the virus, and she’s not seen a doctor. However, it’s been a painful strain to breathe and she’s exhibited most other symptoms, including the loss of her sense of taste and smell.
“I’m starting to get my taste back. It’s hopefully getting better from here,” she said Saturday from the duplex she shares with three other women in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn. The duplex has been the four women’s refuge while each of them recovers from the virus. The main floor quarters have a backyard and there’s a spacious rooftop where apartment dwellers may exercise or take in the magnificent view of the city.
Henninger said the view is breathtaking for more reasons than one. With coronavirus constricting her lungs, climbing to the ninth-floor perch is a struggle.
The virus settled in about two weeks ago after she and her boyfriend returned from Aruba.
She experienced multiple symptoms, but the most apparent sign she had COVID-19 was the way it drained her energy.
It’s been a struggle to get groceries, not because food is scarce, but because of the health risk of leaving home and the possibility of contracting the virus while you’re out. One of her roommates ordered groceries on Thursday, but there is a high demand for delivery so the food won’t arrive for several more days.
Henninger said that fortunately there’s a grocery store about two blocks from her place and it’s well-stocked. Going to the store means avoiding people, so she’s careful when she goes out for food.
“Even on the street, it’s not like I can just go and walk around,” she said. “A lot of people are keeping their distance.”
Henninger’s place is one-half mile from a hospital, so she’s accustomed to the blare of sirens, but she’s hearing them more frequently since she became sick.
More than 4,000 people in the state of New York have died from the virus, according to news reports, and 16,000 are hospitalized. Physicians have focused their care on New Yorkers whose lives are threatened, while young people like Henninger are told to closely monitor their symptoms and to seek medical care only if their condition becomes severe.
Henninger’s mother, Collene, works in property management at Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate in Kearney.
She had been hoping Mariah would visit for Easter, but that won’t be possible. Mariah had the option to wait out the coronavirus in Nebraska, but she prefers to shelter in place in NYC, Collene said.
“She’s always been a very independent person, but she’s learned some of the value of connectivity between your family and friends,” Collene said. “She’s not as shaken by the separation of miles. She really likes the vibe of the city and what it offers, both with a career and with life in general.”
Mariah competed in high school sports in Shelton and studied fashion merchandising at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Much of her experience in NYC has been in e-commerce, most recently with Avon cosmetics.
Mariah’s boyfriend spent $40 each for ventilator masks, but Mariah’s father, Steve Henninger, who farms near Shelton, sent her a mask.
“He had extra masks because he was cleaning out grain bins,” Mariah said.
Mariah said she follows the news, and that her family in Nebraska is closely watching reports about NYC’s struggles with COVID-19. “I’m in a lucky situation, because this is serious.”
Mariah said she’s been hoping that maybe NYC is beginning to turn the corner. She said she’s not the only New Yorker longing for a return to normalcy.
“I definitely have been scared, more so with all of the uncertainty,” she said. “No one knows when it will be over, when it will be back to normal.”
Small things seem to mean a lot, like getting to Facetime with friends, exercising on the roof or imagining the wide Nebraska sky.
Mariah said when she’s fully recovered — and if it’s safe — she wants to volunteer to take food to the elderly.
She said she thinks about her grandparents back home.
“Keep your loved ones close,” she said. “Stay in contact.”