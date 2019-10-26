Congratulations to Christina Arram, this month’s Star Student of the Month Winner, sponsored by Eaton.
sponsored
This month's Star Student of the Month: Christina Arram
- Hub Staff
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Star Student Of The Month
- Eaton
- Hub Promotions
- High School
- Angel Atkinson
- Congratulations
- Student
- Click
- Story
- Jaden Schaub
- Hannah Williams
- Jocelyn Robertson
- Matthew Dahlke
- Sadie Perez
- Congratulation
- Erica Crouch
- Meghan Hart
- Vivian Lewis
- Taylor Buddecke
- Marissa Kalb
- Kennedy Cobb
- Vanessa Loya-perez
- Kole Shubert
- Dylan Kniffen
- Mercedes Phillips
- Sport
- Xander Cook
- Cassandra Mcdonald
- Garrett Hardesty
- Isaac Liner
- Olivia Micek
- Keeley Krohn
- Cassandra Jacobsen
- Christina Arram
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Sheriff deputy catches man allegedly sexually assaulting woman
-
Parents of 'severely malnourished' baby who died get 5 years' probation for child abuse
-
Former Husker Brett Maher becomes first NFL player to kick three field goals over 60 yards
-
Kearney man arrested after allegedly threatening family members with knife, hammer
-
Good Samaritan clinic closing soon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.