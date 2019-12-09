KEARNEY — It will be illegal for anyone younger than age 19 to vape or smoke tobacco in Kearney after the Kearney City Council updates the city’s ordinances on Tuesday.
During its regular 5:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting, the council is scheduled to make a number of minor changes to the city code that will ban smoking and vaping for anyone younger than 19. The changes in city code will reflect the actions of the Nebraska Legislature, which earlier this year approved LB149.
The legislation bans usage and possession by people younger than 19 and establishes the offense as a Class V misdemeanor. The LB149 statute will take effect Jan. 1.
In addition to banning usage by underage individuals, the state legislation allows minors to avoid prosecution if they turn in the person who gave or sold them the vaping materials or tobacco.
According to a memo to the council from City Attorney Mike Tye and Chief of Police Bryan Waugh, “Any person charged with a violation of this section may be free from prosecution if he or she furnishes evidence for the conviction of the person or persons selling or giving him or her the cigarettes, cigars, electronic nicotine delivery systems, alternative nicotine products or tobacco.”
Kearney’s updated ordinance will define the banned materials and products as “any substance containing tobacco leaf, including, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, snuff, chewing tobacco, dipping tobacco, vapor products, electronic cigarettes or alternative nicotine products.”
In September, after the city of Grand Island banned vaping in public, Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse ordered city staff to study whether vaping constitutes a public health threat and whether the city of Kearney should enact a ban on vaping in public places.
“I’m not a fan of too much government,” Clouse said after the Sept. 24 council meeting, “but if the schools are worried about vaping, maybe we should be, too.”
Grand Island’s ban took effect on Sept. 11 following a unanimous vote of the council.
In other business Tuesday, the council will consider issuing bonds to purchase a $603,786 pumper truck for the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and a $402,680 backup generator for the Kearney-Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center. According to a memo to the council from Finance Director Wendell Wessels, the bonds will be paid off in 2035. The interest rates will range from an estimated 1.55 percent to 2.75 percent.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.
